Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 to see a leap of 20 years from the prequel?

A few weeks back, Pooja Bhatt confirmed that the sequel to her 1991-hit film, Sadak is being planned. Titled Sadak 2, the film will again feature Pooja along with Sanjay Dutt. However, there will be a few additions to the cast. One major addition would be Alia Bhatt, who will play the jodi’s couple. But wait, there’s more! Bombay Times revealed to us today that Sadak 2 will see a leap of 20 years. Both Pooja and Sanjay’s character will be shown two decades after the incident and we should expect them to have aged a bit by then.

From what we hear, director Mahesh Bhatt is scripting the new film, but it will be directed by someone else. Alia Bhatt‘s Sadak 2 will also have a powerful antagonist like Maharani, the transgender brothel chief played by Sadashiv Amrapurkar in the prequel. Apart from that, we expect another young star to be a part of the project too. But with the film still in scripting, we don’t expect the movie to take off anytime soon. It may even take 2 years for the film to start, however we are still excited for this one and so will be all the fans of the original, Sadak. (ALSO READ – Pooja Bhatt confirms Sadak 2 in the works, Sanjay Dutt likely to star)

For those of you who don’t know, Sadak was about the story of a taxi driver (Sanjay Dutt) who falls in love with a woman forced into prostitution (Pooja Bhatt). He battles with her pimp (Sadashiv Amrapurkar), frees her and runs away with her. Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 will follow what happens next and reports suggest that it will be based on the 1994 Tamil drama – Mahanadi, which deals with social issues like corruption and child trafficking.