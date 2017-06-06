All Hail Priyanka Chopra as she flaunts those curves in a sultry sequined Michael Kors dress for CFDA Awards 2017

Is there ever a dull moment in the life of Priyanka Chopra? Obviously not! Living the glorious American dream, Priyanka Chopra has clinched an undisputable tag of being a red carpet blazer. Whether it’s flaunting the pristine white Ralph & Russo tulle strapless gown at the recently concluded Oscars 2017, or making those daring fashion choices to promote her currently popular show, Quantico or her Hollywood venture, Baywatch, Priyanka Chopra keeps everyone hooked and how! Notching the glamour quotient for the umpteenth time, Priyanka Chopra went bold in black for the CFDA Fashion Awards 2017 which honors the best and brightest in American design and fashion community.

Back from her promotional stint for Baywatch in Berlin and London, Priyanka Chopra wore an enviable aplomb on her fashionable sleeve on the red carpet as she posed with ace designer Michael Kors and regaled the shutterbugs.

Black is certainly the newest BLACK

Reminding us why black is a versatile color and can always set the mood and pace of any red carpet gala, Priyanka Chopra went for a custom-made, black herringbone sequined dress and donned a form-fitted dress with full sleeves and a sultry plunge, courtesy Michael Kors.

And she continues to twirl… #cfda @michaelkors A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jun 5, 2017 at 3:56pm PDT

The dress also bore a slightly flared hem and Priyanka delighted us by twirling!

Cinched at the waist with an oversized belt, Priyanka rounded up the look with strappy sandals and a minimal makeup of berry toned lips, blushed cheeks, dark eyes and an elaborate low bun with a side parting.

BL Style Verdict

Ditching those opulent or crisp gowns for a form fitted sequined dress, Priyanka again nailed the red carpet style game with her unconventional choice, keeping the makeup game to the point, courtesy fashion stylist Cristina Ehrlich and makeup by Yumi Mori and hairdo by Lacy Redway.

Style Rating

Do we even need to spell it out? Priyanka Chopra aces the red carpet style yet again and clinches a perfect 4.5 score! Dripping #swag with their dapper shades, Priyanka and Michael are cutting out quite a picture as they leave for the Awards!

Dazzling us with her out-of-the-box red carpet offerings, it’s quite safe to assume that Priyanka Chopra is on a stylish roll. Shifting bases from Mumbai to New York, Priyanka Chopra has imbibed its high fashion and strides with a striking confidence and a devastating smile all bundled together.