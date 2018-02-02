All that glitters! Akshay Kumar’s Gold teaser to be out on February 5

After sharing the posters and stills, the makers of Gold have finally announced the teaser release date of the film. The teaser of Akshay Kumar’s highly anticipated sports drama is all set to release on February 5. The film marks to be the first association between Akshay Kumar and Excel Entertainment led by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. Gold is inspired by true events and is about India’s first Olympic medal win as a free nation in the year 1948 at Games of the XIV Olympiad, London.

As you know Gold is based on the life of Balbir Singh, the man who led to India’s victory in hockey at the 1948 London Olympics. The story won’t just narrate what happened that night but will also take us closer to live of the players in the team. Gold also features Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Sunny Kaushal star in pivotal roles. The movie is being directed by Reema Kagti, who previously helmed movies like Talaash and Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. The film will have more sports and very less amount of romance and Mouni will be seen only in bits and pieces in the film. She’ll be romancing Akshay Kumar in the film. Gold is set to scheduled to hit the screens on August 15, 2018, during the Independence day weekend. (Also Read: Lakme Fashion Week: 5 times Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mira Kapoor, Akshay Kumar courted controversies on the ramp)

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release Padman. The film is co-produced by his wife Twinkle Khanna and directed by R. Balki known for Shamitabh, Ki and Ka and Paa. It also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor in key roles and is set to hit the screens on February 9. The film will lock horns with Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee starrer Aiyaary at the box office.