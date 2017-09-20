All you need to know about Alia Bhatt’s ex-boyfriend, Ali Dadarkar

Alia Bhatt made headlines recently when the actress’ Instagram account showed her partying with ex-flame, Ali Dadarkar. Now, for the ones who are aware of her love life, will know that she was dating this guy from Dubai before her relationship with Bollywood actor, Sidharth Malhotra. All was going well between them before she started falling for her co-star from Student of the Year. But as they say, ‘Old is Gold,’ Alia Bhatt now seems to be planning to get back with her ex after her split with A Gentleman actor, Sidharth Malhotra. Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez has nothing to do with Alia Bhatt – Sidharth Malhotra break up

Many assumed it was Jacqueline Fernandez, who had created a rift between Alia and Sidharth. But turns out she was all innocent and the real reason was the actress’ ex-boyfriend, Ali. If sources are to be believed, Alia and Ali continued to remain friends despite ending their affair. However, it’s only recently that they’ve started hanging out way too often together, making everyone suspicious. And just in case you guys are wondering as to who is Ali, let us tell you that he’s no star kid, and BollywoodLife has got some interesting dope for you guys. We know exactly who he is and have some exciting facts about him, which you folks might find to be interesting. Read on…

#Ali Dadarkar was born in Mumbai and went to Jamnabai Narsee School in Juhu.

#He later pursued his education from the University of Sussex, United Kingdom.

#He’s a Mechanical Engineer by profession and studied for the same in London.

#He lived in Dubai for a brief period of time.

#He has a sister named Ana Dadarkar who studied Financial Management and Banking at MET League of Colleges.

#Ali was heartbroken when Alia left for him for some good-looking actor (Sidharth Malhotra).

#Reports suggest he’s good friends with Bollywood actor, Sooraj Pancholi.

And if you guys have a good memory, Varun Dhawan had clearly stated that Alia was in a relationship with some guy named Ali (Dadarkar) from Dubai on his episode of Koffee with Karan. Though she never accepted her relationship in public, this confession by Varun Dhawan was enough for us to draw conclusions.