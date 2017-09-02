All you need to know about Banita Sandhu, Varun Dhawan’s new heroine in Shoojit Sircar’s October – view HQ pics

Earlier today, Varun Dhawan gave us a tease of his new heroine for his next with Shoojit Sircar, titled October. While in that pic, the girl was standing behind Varun and her face was blurred but turns out the new heroine is none other than, the famous Vodafone U ad girl, Banita Sandhu. Banita, 18, is an NRI and lives in London. She’s a Punjabi and has been acting since she was 11. Her first claim to fame was Doublemint’s Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se song which garnered more than 6 million views on YouTube. After that there was no looking back for as she signed one TVC after another.

Varun Dhawan, while sharing the picture captioned it as, ““She is the #October girl I was looking for. @ShoojitSircar @ronnielahiri.” Also read: Varun Dhawan has finally found his ‘October’ girl – view pic

Talking about October, BollywoodLife exclusively revealed to you that it was Varun Dhawan who approached, director Shoojit Sircar for the film. Also read: Here’s how Varun Dhawan bagged Shoojit Sircar’s October – read EXCLUSIVE details

Yes according to our sources, it was Varun Dhawan who went to Shoojit Sircar and expressed his desire to work with him. Our source reveals that Varun Dhawan came to Shoojit Sircar’s and requested him to start a film with him. During that time Shoojit was already toying with the idea of October and decided to give Varun a go ahead, as he is well aware of his acting ability and vast range, thanks to Badlapur, ABCD 2, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and other films.

Talking about October, Shoojit had said, “It’s again an out-of-the-box kind of story. we started working on this film’s idea, which came from a small newspaper clipping, right before Piku (2015).” He further described it as “a very unusual, unconventional kind of a story” in the “slice-of-life and romance space”.

