All you need to know about Kapil Sharma’s upcoming game show, Family Time With Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma is soon returning to small screen with his new show titled Family Time With Kapil Sharma, which will be aired on Sony TV. It will be a game show with dollops of comedy. While the promo has left us wondering more about the show, here is all you need to know about it.

According to Mumbai Mirror, the channel will be having a grand launch for the show. Moreover, a source told the leading daily that the first half of the show will be Kapil’s stand-up comedy which will be followed by a game where families will come and play with Kapil. The source said, “The winning families will get to take home household items as well as cars. Kiku Sharda who was part of the earlier show will return in a woman’s avatar. Chandan Prabhakar comes back as Kapil’s aide to host the game segment. Contrary to rumours, Ali Asgar isn’t on board yet.” The game show is supposed to be inspired by The Hollywood Squares and will be a mix of comedy and games. Surely the show seems to be interesting and we are eager to watch it. (Also Read: Family Time with Kapil Sharma promises to be a joyride for the common man; view pic!)

Kapil’s show will be replacing Shilpa Shetty, Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapur’s kids’ dance show, Super Dancer. Moreover, the actor shares a special bond with Sony and in an interview, he said, “I have a wonderful relationship with the Sony team. Another channel would have put insane pressure on me to carry on, but the Sony bosses never issued any threats. I could not afford to cancel another episode so I called them and requested that I wanted to take a break. They readily agreed. They have been really supportive. I have no plans of leaving Sony.”

So hold on to have a laughter ride with this game show. For more deets, stay tuned to BollywoodLife.