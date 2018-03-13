All you need to know about Shrimaan Shrimati before you watch Shrimaan Shrimati Phir Se

We couldn’t keep calm when we heard that the popular show from ’90s, Shrimaan Shrimati is returning to the small screen in a new avatar. The old concept is revived with a contemporary touch which includes seasoned actors like Barkha Bisht as Prema aka Doll, Suresh Menon as Dilruba Jarnail Singh Khurana, Samir Shah as Keshav Kulkarni aka Keku and Sucheta Khanna as Kokila Kulkarni. Well, the new version of the show that made us laugh out loud during our childhood will premiere today on SAB TV with the name Shrimaan Shrimati Phir Se. But before you take this fun ride, here are the facts that you must know about the actual Shrimaan Shrimati. (Also Read: Excited much! Here’s when Shrimaan Shrimati Phir Se will go on air)

Original cast and crew

The actual show featured Reema Lagoo as Kokila Kulkarni aka Koki, Jatin Kanakia as Keshav Kulkarni aka Keku as Prema aka Doll, Archana Puran Singh and Rakesh Bedi as Dilruba Jarnail Singh Khurana in the lead roles. Keshav and Kokila also had a mischievous, yet adorable son named Chintu which was played by Ajay Nagrath. This sitcom aired on Doordarshan in 1994. The show was produced by Adhikari Brothers – Markand Adhikari and Gautam Adhikari. The show was also dubbed in Tamil and titled Thiruvallar Thirumathi.

Inspiration behind Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai

In 2015, a show named Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai inspired by the same concept was launched on &TV. The show based on the concept of ‘love thy neighbour’ got an immense reception but still, viewers missed Shrimaan Shrimati. Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai features Aasif Sheikh as Vibhuti Narayan Mishra, Saumya Tandon as Anita Vibhuti Narayan Mishra, Rohitash Gaud as Manmohan Tiwari and Shilpa Shinde as Angoori Manmohan Tiwari, who was later replaced by Shubhangi Atre.

The vibe of the ’90s show

Well, being a ’90s person, one thing I can definitely say is that my childhood could never get enough of this show. The subtle jokes, all the sweet bickering, the typical accent of the characters, everything made the show memorable. You can never get bored of those episodes that would constantly tickle your funny bones flawlessly. The senior actors would make you laugh and enjoy the show to the core. Prema ji’s typical classy fashion outings and Reema Lagoo’s sarees brought the sharp contrast in the characters and the fun part was the way their husbands got attracted to the other one. You could never get over of the way the script would stick to the same concept, but give a different story every time.

Cast and crew, who no more with us

The previous show was written by Ashok Patole, who is no more. Reema Lagoo too passed away last year on May 18, 2017. Jatin Kanakia also left for the heavenly abode, long back in 1999.

The one behind the second edition of the show

Director Rajan Waghdhare, who also directed the previous season took the initiative to bring this second season. While speaking about it to a leading daily, Rajan said, “Our writer Ashok ji and the two lead actors – Jatin ji and Reema ji – aren’t with us anymore but we have been constantly asked about the show’s return. So I reached out to the producers and came up with the idea to use the original script for the new season with new faces as Shrimaan Shrimati. The show was ahead of its time so we have used the same dialogue as well but with a contemporary touch.”

So guys, enjoy Shrimaan Shrimati Phir Se.

