All you need to know about the man Hrithik Roshan is playing next – Mathematician Anand Kumar

Biopics have been the buzzword for a few years now. Thanks to a very good response to Paan Singh Tomar, the genre got a reboot and now, everyone wants to reprise some real life character on screen. So you will soon have Padman Akshay Kumar, telling the story of Arunachalum Muruganathan who made hygienic and affordable sanitary pads available to poor women. Today, we got to know that Hrithik Roshan will be playing Anand Kumar in his next, the genius mathematician who started the Super 30 programme for underprivileged kids who want to crack the IITs. We are pretty sure not many of you know about him and so, we thought of helping you out there. We dug up information about him and this is what we learnt… (Also read: Tiger Shroff is closely following his idol Hrithik Roshan’s footsteps and we can prove it)

#Anand cracked the Cambridge University but couldn’t join because of poor financial condition.

#His mother used to sell papads to make a living and he used to assist her in the evening

#To read up on foreign journals, Anand used to travel to Varanasi every Friday, go through them at the BHU library and return on Monday mornings.

#According to reports, a poor student came to him with his peril on wanting to crack IIT JEE but is not able to do so because of his financial state. That’s when the idea of Super 30 struck him.

#If you are wondering what is Super 30, Wikipedia explains, “Established in 2002, the program selects 30 meritorious and talented candidates each year from economically backward sections of society and trains them for the IIT-JEE, the entrance examination for Indian Institute of Technology.”

#He started his school Ramanujan School of Mathematics in 1992. His mother cooks food for the students there and his brother takes care of the management.

#Many private and government institutes have offered him financial help but he said no to every one of them.

#Super 30’s success rate is baffling. It is said that 27 to 28 people out of 30 manage to crack entrance exam every year.

#Such is Anand Kumar’s popularity now that at times he even gets requests from women to save her from a beating husband which obviously isn’t what he specialises in.

Hrithik has his job cut out here because this man is considered nothing short of a maths magician with People Magazine calling him a ‘People’s Hero’