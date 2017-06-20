Allu Arjun- Pooja Hegde’s DJ song Seeti Maar trailer clocks in a whopping 600k views

After Gudilo Badilo Madilo and Saranam Bhaje Bhaje, the makers of DJ are out with Seeti Maar! While the previous two songs were entertaining, with Seeti Maar, Devi Sri Prasad has hit gold! You instantly connect with the song because of its catchy beats and of course you just can’t get over Allu Arjun‘s moves. He is simply out of this world. His style, swag, his moves and his presence on the dance floor is enough to set it ablaze! Allu Arjun might be a talented actor but we are a crazy fan of Allu Arjun the dancer. Each of the songs have got thumbs up from fans, this one too as it clocked in 6 lakh view within 24 hours! Honestly, after watching Seeti Maar, you feel like ‘Seeti Maar’-ing! Also Read: DJ trailer: Allu Arjun is superb as he pulls of a Brahmin and an assassin avatar with equal swag

Duvvada Jagannadham is Allu Arjun’s most awiated film this EID. He plays a traditional Brahmin caterer but his get up is farce for his real role – a hi-fi assassin. This film will be one action packed love story. Both trailers gave us a glimpse of the high octane sequences that fans can look forward. Another highlight of DJH is Allu Arjun- Pooja Hegde‘s sizzling chemistry. It’s hard to believe this is their first film together. The film is set for a grand release this festive season! The film is directed by Harish Shankar. Considering fans have reacted positively to the teaser, trailers, song promos, the buzz around the film has been huge. The film will premiere on 22nd June.

In other news, Allu Arjun’s 18th film, Naa Peru Surya will go on floors. The film will be helmed by Vakkantham Vamsi .Rashmika Mandanna was to star alongside Allu Arjun but latest reports suggest that Nivetha Thomas mgiht replace the actress.