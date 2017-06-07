Allu Arjun’s DJ trailer FAILS to beat Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 – find out how

Allu Arjun is all set for a grand release this June. The film goes by the title – Duvvada Jagannadham. After a surprise first look and a super teaser, the trailer was finally out on 6th June. It was action packed laced with romance and scenic locales. Fans got to see Allu Arjun not just in one avatar but two! One look was unlike any we have seen before – a traditional Brahmin look and the other was our ever favourite action avatar! His chemistry with Pooja Hegde was another highlight. Fans are now impatient for the Grand EID release! Looks like the trailer was a big hit, because it clocked in a record 7.2 M views! But the DJ trailer was far behind one movie that shattered records on the dya of its launch. Within 24 hours, it clocked in a record 50 M views ( In 4 lanagauges) Tobe fair, if we were to consider only the Telugu version, even then ‘this movie’ would beat the DJ trailer hands down! We are of course talking about Baahubali 2! The DJ trailer FAILED to beat the magnum Opus . In that sense DJ trailer only stands second after Baahubali. Also Read: DJ trailer: Allu Arjun is superb as he pulls of a Brahmin and an assassin avatar with equal swag

Interestingly, Allu Arjun’s teaser opened to a better response. The teaser has clocked in a record 16M views so far. let’s find out if the DJ trailer breaks its own its own teaser’s record soon!

In other news, Duvvada Jagganadham is all set to clash with Salman Khan’s Tubelight as both films share the same release date. This is the first time that Salman Khan has clashed with south superstar. Although they are superstars from different industries, it will be interesting to see them battle it out! intially, Mahesh Babu’s SPYder was to clash with Salman khan, but then the actioner got pushed to September.

DJ will mark Harish Shankar’s first collaboration with Allu Arjun. The music by Devi Sri Prasad has already got a thumbs up from fans. Music in an Allu Arjun film is always special because we get to see the superstar set the dance floor ablaze with his killer moves. For thsoe who don’t know, he is not just an actor but a fabulous dancer as well! We can’t wait for the final release on 23 June!