Allu Arjun’s next film will be launched on June 14

Actor Allu Arjun's next yet-untitled Telugu project will be officially launched on June 14, it was announced on Saturday. In a statement, the makers confirmed the film will be launched on June 14. To be directed by Vakkantham Vamsi, popular writer of films such as "Temper" and "Kick", the film will be jointly produced by Nagababu, Sirisha Sridhar Lagadapati and Bunny Vas. The film will have music by Vishal-Shekhar, while Rajeev Ravi will crank the camera.

Arjun is currently busy wrapping up Harish Shankar directorial Telugu actioner “Duvvada Jagannadham”. The rest of the cast and crew will be finalized soon. Allu Arjun’s upcoming Telugu action entertainer “Duvvada Jaggandham” aka “DJ” will hit the screens worldwide on June 23, the makers announced on Saturday. In an official poster, the makers announced that the Harish Shankar directed film will release on June 23. In the film, Arjun is tipped to be playing a brahmin cook. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, last seen in “Mohenjo Daro”, in the role of the leading lady.

The team is presently shooting at the Aluminium Factory in Hyderabad where a very key action sequence is being filmed with Arjun. Being produced by Dil Raju and Shirish, the film has music by Devi Sri Prasad.