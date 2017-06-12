Allu Arjun’s son, Ayaan stole the superstar’s thunder with his cute antics at the DJ audio launch

This EID is extra special as Allu Arjun’s much-awaited Duvvada Jagannadham will finally hit theatres! The audio launch was a grand affair, held in Hyderabad on June 11. The entire cast and crew of DJ was present. In fact, the makers also released another new trailer that gave us a more detailed glimpse of Allu Arjun’s character. Amidst all the DJ mania, someone managed to steal Allu Arjun’s thunder! He was just being himself and all his cute antics were captured. At the end of it, he became a bigger topic of discussion than Allu Arjun’s DJ. We are talking about an upcoming star who also happens to be Allu Arjun’s son – Allu Ayaan! This cute little boy has always caught everybody’s attention for his cute antics and his twinnng photoshoots with his father. At the audio launch, one of his antic even surprised Allu Arjun. He was brought on stage and the next thing Allu Arjun knew, he raised his hands in a namaste position to address the crowd. Everyone was pleasantly surprised including Allu Arjun. From the looks of it, Allu Ayaan is already a star in the making! We also have a few other pics from the audio launch. Also Read: DJ trailer 2: Allu Arjun’s dual character gets more interesting with each promo

Duvvada Jagannadham is Harish Shankar’s upcoming action-romance flick. The film also stars Pooja Hegde. Allu Arjun plays two characters – a traditional Brahmin cook and a stylish assassin. The music has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The teaser and trailer have already opened to rave reviews. It’s promises to be a complete entertainer that includes elements of action, romance and drama.

Coincidentally, Slaman Khan’s Tubeluight will hit theatres on the same day. With two superstars clashing at the BO. it will be quite something to watch out for! Both are big box office drawers. lets see who beats whom in the BO race.