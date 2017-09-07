Aly Goni on his comeback in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Karan Patel can’t contain his excitement

On public demand, the makers of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein finally decided to get him back on the show. The actor announced it on social media a couple of days back and made his fans damn happy. We got in touch with the actor who said, “My fans were missing me so much, even the cast was missing, so the creative team called me up asking me to join again. I was more than happy to come back.” The actor confirmed that he’ll start shooting for the show from tomorrow and Karan Patel is more than excited with Aly coming back on the show.

Aly also told us, “I’ll be coming back (on the show) for some time till my other show takes off. I don’t know anything about my track yet. They’ll brief me when I reach the set tomorrow.” The track which will have the actor’s comeback in the show is not revealed yet but we’re damn excited. Aly’s bromance with Karan is something none of us can miss. In fact, Karan is one of the most happiest co-stars now that Aly is coming back. Aly adds, “Karan can’t contain his excitement. He keeps texting me everyday about it.” (ALSO READ: After Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Aly Goni to be seen in Life Ok’s horror series opposite Piaa Bajpai?)

Oh we can’t wait to see Karan put up yet another emotional post about Aly. The actor had put up a very emotional post for Aly when he was quitting the show. These two onscreen and off-screen bros are also gym buddies. They also keep sharing posts about their workout sessions on Instagram. In fact, even while announcing his comeback on the show, Aly picked a collage made by a fan that had Karan in it. Check it out.

Yhm I m coming back soon ❤️ … btw thanku for this edit who ever made it 😍 this is really cute haha ❤️ #highonlife #alybaba #KarAly #Brothers A post shared by The Aly Goni (@alygoni) on Sep 5, 2017 at 2:15am PDT

We’re damn excited about Aly’s comeback and can’t wait for Karan to put up a ‘Reunited on the set’ post with him tomorrow. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.