Amala Paul faces sexual harassment, files complaint against a Chennai businessman

Before the entire controversy about tax evasion could settle, another one has followed Amala Paul. The popular South Indian actress has filed a sexual harassment case against a businessman at T Nagar police station in Chennai. The actress was rehearsing for a performance which is supposed to take place in Malaysia later when a man approached and made sexual advances. The incident took place at Kollywood choreographer Sridhar’s dance studio. The actress suspects that there was an insider’s involvement in this incident as the man knew of her whereabouts which is not possible otherwise.

While talking to The News Minute, Amala revealed her ordeal. She said, “When I had gone to do dance rehearsal, a man spoke to me unpleasantly like he was conducting a trade. I was very shocked. I was very humiliated. That’s why I immediately came to complain to the police station. I’m going to Malaysia for an event. I went to dance practice for that event. While I was practising, he came inside. He spoke as though he was part of the event. He spoke to me like he was someone known at the event. He spoke to me personally when I was alone inside. That’s why I have complained. He has spoken like he was conducting a sexual trade, for a favour.” Amala also said that the police were helpful when she filed the complaint.

Earlier, there were reports doing rounds that Amala has been arrested in a tax evasion case. But turns out, no such arrest has been recorded. As per reports on News Minute, the actress did appear before the Economic Offenses Wing to clarify a statement in the same tax evasion case. She was only called to clarify.