Amala Paul has a sassy response to the suchileaks controversy

Few months ago, The South industry woke up to a rude shock when RJ Suchitra Karthik Kumar allegedly leaked private pics and obscene videos of top stars. Dhanush, Tamannaah Bhatia, Trisha, Rana Daggubati and Amala Paul were among those names that got dragged into the ugly controversy. At that time, none of these stars reacted. Soon after, they rubbished it. Amala Paul, a leading Malayalam actress chose to keep mum through the whole thing. In a recenty interview with a leading Tmail Magazine the actress finally reacted. Here’s what she said – Also Read: VIP 2 teaser: Kajol goes missing while Dhanush packs a solid punch

“I was told that one of my videos is going to be released on a Sunday. I was also eager to watch the video but sadly the account was deactivated on Sunday morning itself. I was sad that I could not watch my video.” We got to love Amala Paul’s sassy response! Love how she has taken the controversy with a pinch of salt. Also Read: After leaking private pictures of Dhanush and Anirudh, Suchitra Karthik now claims they sexually assaulted her

This is not first time Amala Paul has bowled us over with her witty response. In the past, when Amala Paul had shared photoshoot images post her her divorces, a certain twitter handle tweeted – Divorced women are always hot and women. The Malayalam actor did not let him get away and gave it back to him nice and good when she said – Hey Boy looks like your ambitions are not in the right place. Please learn to respect women.” It was a play on his twitter handle that was called – Ambitious Boy.

The actress is currently shooting for multiple projects – the Tamil remake of Bhaskar the Rascal, the Tmail remake of Queen and Tiruttu Payale 2. She also has VIP 2 coming up wherein she plays Dhanush’s wife.