Amar Upadhyay to make his debut in Gujarati films with Aav Taru Kari Nakhu – View Pics

Seems like doing Gujarati films is the latest side profession of TV actors. After Rashami Desai and Shrenu Parekh, it’s Amar Upadhyay’s turn to join the Gujarati film bandwagon. Amar is currently shooting for his debut film “Aav Taru Kari Nakhu”.The film also stars actress Monal Gajjar,Tiku Talsania, Aditya Kapadia and Tanvi Thakkar. The film is been shot in and around Mumbai and will release soon. Amar plays a typical hero in the Gujarati film, which has a lot of action and romantic scenes.

Alhough Amar is a part of one of the highest rated shows of television- Saath Nibhana Saathiya, he has always wanted to do a film. Amar rose to fame with the iconic character of Mihir in Kyunki Saas Bahu Kabhie Bahu Thi. He left his successful TV career to pursue his dreams. He did films like Dhundh, Wah Wah Ramji but none of them got him the success he has imagined. He did many TV shows after that and even participated in Bigg Boss 5. He did popular shows like Bidaai but failed to recreate the Mihir magic. Currently he is seen in the role of Dharam in Saath Nibhana Saathiya opposite Tanya Sharma.