Ameesha Patel makes organiser apologise on video, fans troll her in the comments section

Ameesha Patel, who had been nearly taken a long break from Bollywood, has returned to the party scene as well making her comeback to movies. She will arrive next in Desi Magic that is her own production, and has been in the making in the long. Well, she has been missing from Bollywood for sure, but has Bollywood been missing her? That’s a million dollar question!

Anyway, recently Ameesha Patel put up a strange video that had her and a man called Mrinal, where the latter is seen apologising for letting down the former. He tells us that it took a lot of time to calm Ameesha and he had to say sorry to her, after which she caved in. Ameesha Patel then tells the camera that since the apologies have been made, she will be coming down to Patna to meet her fans. Since we have no clue as to what context that whole video is all about and what mistake the man did, the video comes out very bizarre. Also if you have to give out no proper context to the video, why do you have to post one where you are making the man apologise. Here’s the video…

As the client MRINAL has accepted his mismanagement and rectified his faults I have accepted 2 cum 2 meet my fans on the 27th September in Patna A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9) on Sep 23, 2017 at 11:14am PDT

Needless to say her fans were confused and began to troll her for being ‘douche’. Here are some of the safe comments below…

Apna Sapna Money money money ?? — Sanjay Dugar 🇮🇳 (@dugarsanjays) September 23, 2017

And more on her Insta page…

Ameesha Patel had made her debut along with Hrithik Roshan in Kaho No…Pyar Hai. The movie was a huge blockbuster. Her second movie, Gadar – Ek Prem Katha, was also a blockbuster. However, though she was a part of hits like Humraaz and Race 2, her Bollywood career began to fade away. As she is ready with her second innings, will she bring the magic back her career with Desi Magic remains to be seen.