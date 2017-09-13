Amidst rumours of breakup with Mohit Raina, Mouni Roy stuns in a backless gown in Sri Lanka – view pics!

Today, we read the news of how there is apparently trouble in Mohit Raina and Mouni Roy’s paradise. This came after people observed that they have unfollowed each other on their social media handles. Rumours were rife that they had split, a couple of months ago but Mohit refuted them saying that they were all good and such gossip-mongering was totally disrespectful of all the hard work that Mouni had put in her career for years. Even now, he has refused to confirm or rubbish the rumours saying that his personal life was only his, and not for public consumption. (Also Read: Arjun Bijlani to feature in Naagin 3? Hear it from the actor himself!)

In the mean time, Mouni is enjoying herself with a vacation in Sri Lanka. The gorgeous damsel explored Colombo and the lovely beaches of Bentota. And like always, her fashion game is bang on point. She can see her looking stunning in a backless maxi dress with the wind running through her tresses. From shorts to dresses and the airport look, Mouni has nailed it all. Check out the pictures…

Tom to – ming ! A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Sep 12, 2017 at 11:50pm PDT

The wild , untamed, virgin dame … A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Sep 12, 2017 at 10:37pm PDT

The vacay s treating me well ! 💋 xx A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Sep 12, 2017 at 11:24am PDT

Tales.. A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Sep 11, 2017 at 10:01pm PDT

Noone intervenes in our nefarious plans 👯 A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Sep 11, 2017 at 6:15am PDT

The last rose of summer A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Sep 11, 2017 at 6:00am PDT

Come-onnn! If you re coming!!! A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Sep 10, 2017 at 6:37am PDT

Mouni Roy shot for her Bollywood film, Gold in August. The film will release next year and has her as Akshay Kumar’s love interest. Buzz is that Naagin 3 is coming on TV in 2018, so she might start shoot later this year. The actress recently shot for a Bigg Boss 11 promo with Salman Khan and it has been widely loved with Mouni as the stunning neighbour. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…