Amit Sadh enjoys a ride on his newly bought Being Human E-cycle – view pics

Bollywood actor, who recently impressed everyone with his mindblowing performance in web-series Breathe was seen enjoying a ride on his newly bought Being Human E-cycle today morning at Carter Road, Bandra. Amit, who is a fitness freak has bought this eco-friendly bike as he is passionate for two-wheelers and it also has great environmental benefits. The Kai Po Che actor was seen in a sporty casual avatar in a blue t-shirt and black shorts. (Also Read: We asked R Madhavan, Amit Sadh, Sapna Pabbi to caption each other’s Instagram pics and their reactions are priceless; watch video)

On the work front, Amit Sadh will be next seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Gold which is set to hit the screens on August 15 during the independence day weekend. The film is directed by Talaash helmer Reema Kagti and also features Mouni Roy in a pivotal role. The actor received huge praises for his complex character in Breathe and said, “The entire role is tough. To play such a complex and damaged guy who is yet the hero is a thin line. I had two options. One was to act, which is an easy way. And the other way is to become him. To feel his pain, wrath, pathos, and to live with it each day till the work is done. It was painful and very difficult and emotionally draining. But when people today call me talking about Kabir Sawant in a more real form, than Amit Sadh, that is my reward.”