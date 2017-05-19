Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar – when actors turned old for characters

Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor’s old man avatar from 102 Not Out is breaking the internet and how! Thanks to Big B’s cute Santa Claus meets granddaddy-next-door look and Rishi’s annoyed, stern look, we are already super excited for this film. We have Umesh Shukla to thank, who brought together the two stars for his upcoming film. We hear that, in the movie, Bachchan plays the role of a 102-year old while he has a 75 year old son, played by Rishi. The film went on floors on Wednesday, May 17, and this first look surfaced a few hours ago. Ever since we saw it, we have been knocked out. Big B looks so adorable that words would fall short! The movie basically explores the relationship of a father and son as they grow old. But again, there’s a lot of humour that will keep the movie young.

While we are totally digging Amitabh’s avatar, it just makes us go down the memory lane. In the past, too, quite a lot of actors have turned into old men for ad commercials. That includes superstars Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and from the younger lot, Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. If you think about it, even Hrithik Roshan used prosthetic supplies to get an old man’s look in Dhoom 2. Basically, the actors didn’t technically do method acting and sported grey with wrinkles. Scroll away and check it out!

ALSO READ – [ON SET PICS] Amitabh Bachchan steps out to shoot for 102 Not Out, in his adorable grandpa avatar and it’s a total knock out!

Shah Rukh Khan

Aamir Khan

Ranbir Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor

Akshay Kumar

Hrithik Roshan

We were hoping that after seeing the pics of actors turning oldies for ad commercials, you, too, might be on a nostalgic trip. You can tell us in the comments box below whether it did the trick. Anyway, so Amitabh and Rishi Kapoor’s film will wrap shooting by the end of July. Release date details on the same haven’t been shared yet but we’re super curious to see what the filmmaker has in store for us. Considering how he brought these two legends together for a project after almost three decades, there’s a slight pressure to live up to their onscreen camaraderie. The movie is an adaptation of a Gujarati play by the same name, written by Soumya Joshi.

Stay tuned to this space for hot scoop and latest updates…