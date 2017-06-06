Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor’s 102 Not Out to clash with Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu

One of the most interesting films of 2017 is undoubtedly – 102 not out. The film has caught everyone’s attention for so many reasons – To start with, the wacky movie title! It instsantly catches your attention. Then there’s the intriguing, powerful cast – Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor that is reuniting after after three decades. To add to it, ,they have an interesting story to tell wherein Amitabh plays a 102 year old father and Rishi Kapoor plays his seventy five year old son. So this is going to be a happy go lucky story about a father-son warm yet torrid relationship. The first look garnered huge praise from fans as both were seen in unique avatars – Amitabh Bachchan was sporting a full grown silver beard while Rishi Kapoor’s white hair look was not far behind. What we specially loved was Amitabh Bachcha’s quizzical expression and Rishi Kpaoor’s grumpy look. This is definitely going to be a fun film./ And guess we will get to see this year itself as the film is now slated for December 1 2017 release. Clearly the year will end on a grand, fun-loving note. We can’t wait! Taran Adrash confirmed this news when he shared it himself This film is directed by Umesh Shukla. Also Read: 102 Not Out first look: Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor’s adorable reunion after 3 decades is winning the internet

Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor starrer #102NotOut, directed by Umesh Shukla, to release on 1 Dec 2017. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 6, 2017

When asked about this interesting team up for his film, the diretcor spilled all the details of 102 not out ” Amitji and Rishiji are collaborating after 26 years. They are playing Gujarati characters for the first time. Being a Gujarati myself, I had certain references in my mind which we used to create their look. The film went on floors on Wednesday as they shot Big B’s introductory scene. The cast and crew will be shooting for the film all over Mumbai till May end and directly resume in July. Umesh and his team wish to wrap the film by July end.”

Interestingly the film is all set to clash with Vidya Balan‘s Tumhari Sullu. In this film, Vidya Balan plays a wacky RJ by he name Sulu who takes on a semi-adult night show and what happens thereafter. The film is directed by Suresh Triveni.