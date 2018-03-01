Amitabh Bachchan dedicates a Javed Akhtar poem for Sridevi and it will leave you stunned

Amitabh Bachchan has been quite active on Twitter to express his grief over losing Sridevi. He tweeted quite frequently about the demise of the actress and how it has affected him. The actor recently tweeted to dedicate a shayari to the late actress and it’s very apt. He tweets, “”रहने को सदा देहर में आता नहीं कोई तुम जैसे गये ऐसे भी जाता नहीं कोई”~ कैफ़ि आज़मी. देहर – means .. the world . Javed Akhtar narrated this sher to me at funeral of Sridevi .. said it was written at time of Guru Dutt demise ; but so appropriate for today ..” We totally agree with him on this.

Big B’s last tweet was also heartbreaking as he kept asking the actress to come back to love. He was also the first one to hint that fans are going to face a great loss soon. Sridevi has done a couple of films with Big B and the two were quite close. The entire industry and fans are with the Kapoor family, grieving with them. Chandni, Hawa Hawai, call her whatever you like,she will always be a part of our lives. Like Shah Rukh Khan said in his tweet, “How can one not just feel love & beauty & be grateful for a life that became a part of yours in some small way by making it prettier”. (ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional as Sridevi’s mortal remains reach her Lokhandwala residence)

T 2729 –

“रहने को सदा देहर में आता नहीं कोई

तुम जैसे गये ऐसे भी जाता नहीं कोई”~ कैफ़ि आज़मी. देहर – means .. the world .

Javed Akhtar narrated this sher to me at funeral of Sridevi .. said it was written at time of Guru Dutt demise ; but so appropriate for today .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 28, 2018

This is what the actor tweeted before.

T 2728 – Get back .. get back .. just get back .. to love — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 27, 2018

T 2627 – Get back to love .. it is the only sustainable !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 26, 2018

T 2625 – Give love .. share love .. it is the ultimate emotion !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 25, 2018

What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the commentsbelow and stay tuned with us for more.