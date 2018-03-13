JUST IN: Amitabh Bachchan gets a go-ahead from the doctors to shoot an action scene for Thugs Of Hindostan

Amitabh Bachchan is currently in Rajasthan for one of the last schedules of his upcoming film, Thugs Of Hindostan, which also stars Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh. However, the shoot came to a halt when the megastar suffered a health issue on the sets. A team of doctors were rushed to Jodhpur from Mumbai to examine Amitabh. Officials at Ajit Bhawan Palace, the hotel where Amitabh is staying, confirmed that he was shooting till late last night and this might have affected his health. The crew of Thugs of Hindostan was scheduled to shoot an action scene today (March 13) at around 5 pm, but a source present on the set has EXCLUSIVELY revealed to us that the shoot will resume in some hours from now.

“A team of doctors was flown down from Mumbai to Jodhpur for a routine check. They examined Mr Bachchan and after doing a few tests, they have cleared him to shoot an action sequence tonight. The doctors have been flown back to the city in a charter plane,” reveals the source. ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan’s Thugs Of Hindostan look is out and our jaws are still on the floor – view pic

Amitabh’s wife Jaya Bachchan revealed that it’s the heavy costumes that caused pain in his back and neck. “Amitji is fine. He has pain in the back and neck… The costumes are very heavy, so there’s some pain. Otherwise he is fine,” she told the media at Parliament House in Delhi.

Amitabh addressed his health issues in a blog post in which he wrote, “Ya .. so .. its 5 am .. the morning after the night that began yesterday .. for work .. some people need to work for a living .. and work hard .. Its been rough .. but when ever did any be achieved without it .. there is struggle and disappointment and pain and sweat and tears .. then the expectation of all working out .. sometimes it does, most of the times not .. that not is the catalyst .. when they say not, it is the right impetus to say and deliver that it has been successful and achieved.”