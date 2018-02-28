Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional as Sridevi’s mortal remains reach her Lokhandwala residence

Sridevi’s mortal remains have reached her Lokhandwala residence, celebrities and fans have gathered at the house to pay their last respects to the actress. This is an emotional time for everyone close to the actress and fans, too. Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to express how emotional he is about the actress’ final journey. He wrote, “Get back .. get back .. just get back .. to love” on Twitter. The actor had also tweeted something similar to this a couple of days back on Twitter but this one seems to hit us strongly. We are devastated by the loss of such a strong personality.

Big B had earlier tweeted that he is feeling very anxious that something terrible is about to happen hours before this news hit our screens. Celebrities have been tweeting and expressing their emotions over the sudden demise of the actress. Now that the actress’ mortal remains have reached the country, things have suddenly become real, for everyone. Her demise has left a void in our hearts that can never be filled. She will always be remembered for giving us the best of Indian cinema for 50 years. And we are totally with Big B and understand how he must be feeling at the moment. (ALSO READ: In honor of Sridevi, KriArj Entertainment cancels the screening of Anushka Sharma’s Pari)

T 2728 – Get back .. get back .. just get back .. to love — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 27, 2018

Here are a couple of other similar tweets by Big B.

T 2627 – Get back to love .. it is the only sustainable !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 26, 2018

T 2626 – Give love .. share love .. it is the ultimate emotion .. !!! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 25, 2018

Big B and Sridevi have done a couple of films together, Khuda Gawah and Aakhree Raasta being some of them. Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and a lot of celebs from the industry are at Sridevi’s Lokhandwala residence to attend the funeral and pay their last respects to her. Big B and Rishi Kapoor even canceled their 102 Not Out shoot when they heard the news. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.