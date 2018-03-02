Amitabh Bachchan gets nostalgic as Kabhie Kabhie completes 42-years of release

The megastar of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan is always known for celebrating the releases of his cult and blockbuster films. The 75-year old actor yet again shared an interesting news that his musical hit multi-starrer film Kabhie Kabhie completed 42-years of release. Senior Bachchan shared the posters of the film on his Twitter account and tweeted, “42 Years !!! 42 years of ‘Kabhi Kabhie’ !! 42 years since we lived and loved the Kashmir locations and times spent during its making there ..”

T 2730 – 42 Years !!! 42 years of ‘Kabhi Kabhie’ !! 42 years since we lived and loved the Kashmir locations and times spent during its making there .. pic.twitter.com/36uSI36lMC — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 1, 2018

Talking about Kabhie Kabhie, the romantic drama featured the ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Raakhee, Shashi Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh. The film was produced and directed by master story-teller Yash Chopra. The 1976 film is considered as one of the best musical drama of Bollywood. Songs like Kabhie Kabhie Mere Dil Mein Khayal Aata Hai and Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hu are still fresh in our minds and hearts. (Also Read: Pari movie review: Anushka Sharma and Parambrata Chatterjee’s horror drama is no fairy tale for the faint-hearted)

On the work front, the Shahenshah of the industry has some great projects in his kitty. To start with, he will be reuniting with Rishi Kapoor for 102 Not Out. The film is directed by Oh My God director Umesh Shukla. Post that Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Yash Raj Films’ Thugs Of Hindostan, which also features Aamir Khan in a lead role. The action-adventure film is set to hit the screens on November 7 during the Diwali weekend. In 2019, he’ll be seen along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra, which is scheduled to release on August 15 during the Independence day weekend at the box office.