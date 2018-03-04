Amitabh Bachchan goes Baaadduuumbaaaa and we cannot keep calm

Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor have reunited after 27 years for Umesh Shukla’s 102 Not Out. Today, Big B posted a picture from the quirky song, Baaadduuumbaaaa and Internet cannot get over how cute it is. Big B has sung the number and it is a lively number. In the still, we can see him in a grey suit with a maroon shirt inside. He has donned blue funky shades for extra effect. We are sure that it will be a huge hit like Raghuveera from Baghban and Sexy Sam from Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna. (Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan gets nostalgic as Kabhie Kabhie completes 42-years of release)

The snap was liked 1.8 lakh times in a hour of posting it. Umesh Shukla’s film is based on a Gujarati play. It is about two senior citizens, a father and son duo who have only each other for company. The son is a worrier while the father is a lively-go-lucky man. The filming of the song was halted as a mark of respect for legendary actress Sridevi who died untimely last week. Director Umesh Shukla told IANS, “As a mark of respect to the sudden and untimely demise of our legendary actress Sridevi, we decided to cancel our today’s song shoot of 102 Not Out. May God give peace to her soul and strength to her family.”

Big B and Rishi have done films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Kabhi Kabhi, Naseeb and Ajooba together. The film is slated to release soon. The movie is written by Saumya Joshi. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…