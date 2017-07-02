Amitabh Bachchan is having some strange Facebook troubles. Zuckerberg, you listening?

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is annoyed that he is not able to access all the features on his Facebook account.

He says he wants to post his views on Facebook, but is unable to do so as his page does not open fully.

“Arre yaar FB… Tu kyun nahin khulta hai mare liye full mein… dalna hai yaar usme kuch baatein meri (Oh dear FB, why don’t you open fully for me…Have to post my views on the platform),” Big B tweeted on Sunday.

Last week also, the “Paa” star complained about it on Twitter through a post: “Hello Facebook. Wake up. My page does not open fully. Been like this for days! Had to use this medium to complain, sad.”

Amitabh, who has over 27 million followers on both Facebook and Twitter, likes to keep them updated about his day-to-day lifestyle. He even maintains a blog that he has been writing for a few years now.

On the work front, Amitabh is busy with “Thugs of Hindostan”, and will soon be seen on the small screen in reality TV game show “Kaun Banega Crorepati”.