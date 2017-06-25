Amitabh Bachchan is very ANGRY with Facebook – here’s why

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday complained to social networking site Facebook after he was not able to access all the features on his account. “Hello Facebook. Wake up. My page does not open fully. Been like this for days! Had to use this medium to complain, sad,” the 74-year-old posted on Twitter on Sunday. Amitabh, who has over 27 million followers on both Facebook and Twitter, likes to keep his fans updated about his day-to-day lifestyle. He even maintains a blog that he has been writing for a few years now.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkar 3, which did not fare well at the box office. He is currently busy shooting for Thugs of Hindostan in Malta along with Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The actor had even posted a picture of himself chilling with Aamir after a hard day at work. Thugs of Hindostan is an action drama, which will hit the screens next Diwali. The actors are reportedly going to wrap up shoot in a couple of days and return to India, before jetting to another location pretty soon. (ALSO READ – Amitabh Bachchan finds Thugs of Hindostan shoot to be gruelling, spends free time with Aamir Khan in a lounge – view pic)

T 2466 – HELLO ! FaceBook ..! Wake up ..my page does not open fully .. been like this for days ! Had to use this medium to complain ,,SAD ! pic.twitter.com/SvzUHBBDvT — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) 25 June 2017

Anyway, check out his angry post above. Also tell us how excited are you to see Amitabh Bachchan in Thugs of Hindostan in the comments section below!