Amitabh Bachchan leaves for Malta to shoot Thugs of Hindostan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has landed in south European country Malta to join the shoot of Vijay Krishna Acharya’s “, which also stars Aamir Khan. “In the early hours of Mumbai morning, stepping on to the vehicle of air transport for distant land, to begin the shooting of ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ in Malta,” Bachchan posted on his blog.

The film went on the floors in Malta last month. Explaining the travel route, he wrote: “Over the waters of the Arabian Sea and on to the sand coloured land of Doha, where we pick up some gasoline for the onward journey. And then on to Malta, flying over Saudi Arabia, over Cairo in Egypt, turning right on to the Mediterranean and driving in the skies straight to the island of Malta.”

T 2444 – Up and away to Malta for the 1st schedule of TOH .. Thugs of Hindostan .. Glory be .. !! pic.twitter.com/DEx4jHuLq5 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 3, 2017

“I immediately find myself overdressed and uncomfortable, for the dress of the day is nothing beyond the knees,” Big B added.

Aamir Khan earlier revealed that the first sequence of the film is a big action one for which preparations are going on in Malta.”‘Thugs…’ is a very exciting project. The first sequence is a big action sequence. Right now, prep is going for that,” Aamir told IANS. The Yash Raj Films’ project, which promises to have action on sea and a dose of history, brings together megastar Bachchan and Aamir for the first time.”I am most excited to work with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time. It is a dream come true. I’ve always been his huge fan. It will be a great memorable moment for me to share screen space with him,” said Aamir. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

The shooting will begin aboard two massive specially-constructed ships — built over two months — that are currently docked in a Maltese sea port. Writer-director Vijay Krishna Acharya said in a statement: “The set of the film is in a high security water zone, with restricted access. Both these ships have been built in the early 18th century style, when vessels would carry cannons and other weapons.”