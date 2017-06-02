Amitabh Bachchan on trolls who slammed Priyanka Chopra’s dress: I am neither the PM nor Priyanka Chopra. How can I answer then?

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan said he is not in a position to comment on actress Priyanka Chopra’s online trolling over her dress during her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Priyanka had met Modi yesterday in Berlin and she shared a picture on her social media account. However, the actress faced criticism from some sections, who objected to her short dress and slammed her for not being appropriately dressed in front of the prime minister. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra’s mother calls questions on Dada Saheb Phalke Academy Award controversy STUPID, would rather talk about PM Narendra Modi)

When asked about the criticism that Priyanka faced, Bachchan told reporters, “I am neither PM, nor Priyanka Chopra. How can I answer then?” The 74-year-old actor was speaking at the launch of a single “Phir Se”, which has been sung by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’ wife, Amruta Fadnavis. The song features both Amruta and Bachchan and has been directed by Ahmed Khan. The T-series single has been composed by Jeet Gangulii, arranged by Abhijit Vaghani and written by Rashmi Virag.

PC had hit back at her trolls by posting a picture on Instagram of herself flaunting her legs again with her mom for company, calling it in her ‘genes’ to be born with those sexy legs. Now, when someone like Amitabh Bachchan was asked to comment on it since he had not so long ago wrote a letter to his daughter and granddaughter saying how the size of their dress don’t define their character, you would expect him to support PC. But the reply he gave is slightly weird. Don’t you think so?