Amitabh Bachchan rushed to the hospital; returns with Abhishek Bachchan – view pics

Amitabh Bachchan this morning revealed the teaser of his first film with Rishi Kapoor after 27 years 102 Not Out. But now we hear the actor was admitted to Lilavati hospital at 6:30 pm today. Dr Jayant Barve who specialises in Gastroentrology, Hepatology and Therapeutic GI Endoscopy, was looking after him. The reason for his hospitalisation is still unknown. But it seems there isn’t much to worry about as he has been discharged. We have pictures of the senior actor with Abhishek Bachchan coming out of the hospital in a car. The actor is sleeping behind while his son is sitting next to him. His face too have been covered. We hope the actor gets well soon. (Also read: Have erratic work schedules taken a toll on Amitabh Bachchan’s health?)

Last night he did tweet that he had an all night shoot and will hit the sack immediately. He wrote, “T 2609 – Just back from an all night shoot for TOH .. now to bed and slumber .. love. (sic)” Amitabh Bachchan had earlier revealed that the incessant talking on KBC had gave him throat issues. He had written, “The constant talking for the past month for KBC has infected my vocal chords and now with throat pain and swallowing problems, am on antibiotics and pain killers to be able to work tomorrow the entire day for the FINALE of the KBC season 9.” The work is perhaps taking a toll on this 75 year old actor but he is still unstoppable. We don’t know anyone who is so active at that age.