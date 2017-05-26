Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan – 9 Bollywood stars you will spot in Sachin: A Billion Dreams

I just basically relived the best part of my childhood when I came out of the theatre after watching this week’s big release, Sachin: A Billion Dreams. A documentary made on Sachin Tendulkar’s life and career, narrated by the MasterBlaster himself, the movie is a recommended watch for everyone, whether you are a Sachin fan or not, if you have lived through Indian cricket in the ’90s and ‘2000s (before IPL kinda ruined it up!). When people have read my review, they were of the opinion that I have liked it as a Sachin fan. I am not. In fact, I often used to have an opinion that he was overrated. But I can’t deny the fact that people like me are in a minority and that when Sachin got out during a match, I used to lose half my interest in that. Before Ganguly, Dravid, Dhoni and Laxman became the batting mainstays in the team, Sachin was the pivot of the Indian batting order. And that’s exactly what the movie is all about. Above all it’s not even directed by an Indian (Emmy-nominated James Erskine has made this one), and yet it captures the spirit of fan love and Indian cricket.

And when it comes to cricket, can Bollywood stay far behind? Sachin: A Billion Dreams has its Bollywood quota covered through sightings and interviews of a few Bollywood stars. We spotted eight of them. Do give us a shout if you saw more…

Amitabh Bachchan

A self-professed fan of Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan has the biggest footage as a Bollywood star in the movie. He was the only Bollywood celeb to have given a special byte for Sachin.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan appears at two junctures of the movie – at the beginning of the movie where he is seen cheering for Sachin along with his wife, Kiran Rao. He is also seen later talking about Sachin in a speech.

Nana Patekar

National award-winning actor, Nana Patekar, was seen as a guest in Sachin’s wedding video.

Shah Rukh Khan

In the little that Sachin’s biopic covered of IPL (thankfully), we saw a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan (who is the co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders) along with AbRam sitting in the audience.

Salman Khan

In the same collage of IPL performances, we get a glimpse of Salman Khan too.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar’s high-octane performance during the IPL ceremony was also a part of the IPL collage.

Hrithik Roshan

Like Aamir Khan, even Hrithik Roshan was seen at the beginning of the film, cheering for Sachin from the stands.

Abhishek Bachchan

Well, everyone remembered Abhishek Bachchan driving around Mumbai after India won the World Cup 2011, waving the tri-colour. So did the movie!

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif was also seen as a part of the IPL collage, along with Salman, SRK and Akshay.

