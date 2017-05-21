Amitabh Bachchan sang Mere angane mei on stage with Jaya Bachchan in his arms- view pic

Remember the immortal classic Mere angane mein by Amitabh Bachchan in Laawaris? The film released on May 22, 1981 but the song is still hummed by many. Yes, the present generation doesn’t really have much memories attached to it because there is no Chitrahaar to keep them updated with both old and new. But for people like us who are lucky enough to see the best phase of Doordarshan, have even danced on this song. However, Amitabh Bachchan shared an interesting trivia about it which has made it even more alluring for us. (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan’s Sooryavansham completes 18 years! Here are 18 jokes to mark that momentous occasion)

Bachchan writes, “T 2431 – Lawaris .. song ‘mere angane mein’ .. my idea and given and sung by me .. did it on stage shows live with Jaya .. biwi choti.” He has attached with his tweet some really sweet snaps of him with his wife Jaya Bachchan. In all the pictures, he has Jaya in his arms while she held the mic to his mouth so that he could sing. This is so cute. They have been married for so many years but yet they never forget these small memories which make it a great relationship. Such life goals we tell you…

T 2431 – Lawaris .. song ‘mere angane mein’ .. my idea and given and sung by me .. did it on stage shows live with Jaya .. biwi choti pic.twitter.com/y3rQ5adtUc — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 21, 2017

There are rumours that Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan will return to the big screen in Shoojit Sircar’s next. DNA had quoted a source saying, “It’s the story of a couple married for 40 years, and now sharing old age together. Both of them are approaching their end. Their fear is not death. Their fear is, what happens if either goes before the other?” Apparently, the Piku director had approached the Bachchan couple for a film many years back but they didn’t really like the story much. Hopefully, this will work out and we so hope it does. It’s time they do a full length film together rather than special appearances.