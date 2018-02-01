After 2599 days of being active, Amitabh Bachchan says goodbye to Twitter

For the longest time, Amitabh Bachchan’s Twitter handle boasted of having the most number of followers in India. It comes as a shock that Big B has announced his departure from the micro-blogging site today. Yes, in his apparent last tweet, the megastar has announced that he is “getting off from” Twitter. He shared a picture from his film Hum where he is choking a bad guy, which almost went perfectly with the context of the words he wrote. As per Big B, Twitter reduced his number of followers.

Amitabh wrote, “T 2599 – TWITTER ..!!!?? you reduced my number of followers .. !!??HAHAHAHAHAHAHA .. !! thats a joke .. time to get off from you .. thank you for the ride .. there are many ‘other’ fish in the sea – and a lot more exciting !!” Well, with that tweet, the 2599 days long friendship between the app and the actor came to an end. In case you did not know, the number that the actor begins his tweets with denotes the number of days he has been on Twitter. In this case, it was 2599 days. Apart from numbering his days, Amitabh was also famous for always sharing his own pictures with every tweet, even if he was wishing someone else for their birthday. Fans loved him for this attitude.

T 2599 – TWITTER ..!!!?? you reduced my number of followers .. !!??HAHAHAHAHAHAHA .. !! thats a joke .. time to get off from you .. thank you for the ride .. 😠😠😠 .. there are many ‘other’ fish in the sea – and a lot more exciting !! pic.twitter.com/85c15pDif4 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 31, 2018

Well, earlier in the day news broke that Shah Rukh Khan has surpassed Amitabh on Twitter. Though the difference between the two actor’s followers is not much – SRK is at 32,939,375 followers while Big B is at 39,901,349 followers. Could this be a reason why Big B is all set to look for other options in the sea?

It will be interesting to see how Twitter will retain one of its most valuable users! Or maybe Amitabh is only joking about his departure?