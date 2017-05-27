Amitabh Bachchan shares a childhood pic of Abhishek and Shweta, when they visited the sets of Amar Akbar Anthony

It’s been 40 years of the iconic Amar Akbar Anthony. A film that is considered as one of the best masala entertainers of all time. A film that is used as a reference by one too many filmmakers today, whenever they are up for directing an all round family entertainer. The film is as Bollywood as it gets. This along with Sholay is Bollywood in its full glory. Reminiscing the fact that it has completed forty years of its release, Amitabh Bachchan in a series of tweets praised the film and shared quite a few throwback, unseen pics.

In his first tweet he posted, “T 2436 – 40 years of ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’ .. amazing .. ran for 25 weeks in 25 theatres in Mumbai .. !! and still runs .., a classic” followed by, “T 2436 – 40 years of ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’ .. what a film and what amazing memories .. one day it shall be disclosed ..” With both his tweets, he shared pics from the film, however it was his final tweet where he shared the pic of Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Nanda Bachchan as a kid in his arms. Amitabh, who is dressed in a ‘My Name Is Anthony Gonsalves’ attire, is seen kissing one of the two kids. Also read: Sachin: A Billion Dreams celeb reviews: Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh hail Sachin Tendulkar’s biopic as an inspirational journey

T 2436 – 40 years of ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’ .. amazing .. ran for 25 weeks in 25 theatres in Mumbai .. !! and still runs .., a classic pic.twitter.com/Fn2QXX3qgc — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 26, 2017

T 2436 – 40 years of ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’ .. what a film and what amazing memories .. one day it shall be disclosed .. pic.twitter.com/0EgqzKu0xr — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 26, 2017

T 2436 – 40 years of Amar Akbar Anthony .. and Shweta and Abhishek visit me on the set when I was doing song ‘my name is Anthony Gonsalves pic.twitter.com/bNq8kBTSf7 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 26, 2017

Interestingly, the day also ,marks the release anniversary of another Amitabh Bachchan starrer. This time instead of Vinod Khanna and Rani Mukerji, he had Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji for the company. The film is 2005 superhit, Bunty Aur Babli. Sharing the news of that film he posted, “T 2436 – ‘BUNTY aur Babli’ .. 12 years of release .. the joy to be with Abhishek .. and not knowing that one day Aishwarya will be family” Also read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to star with Ram Charan in Mani Ratnam’s next?

T 2436 – ‘BUNTY aur Babli’ .. 12 years of release .. the joy to be with Abhishek .. and not knowing that one day Aishwarya will be family pic.twitter.com/TLmfE5s4f3 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 26, 2017

