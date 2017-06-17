Amitabh Bachchan shares a throwback picture of him with Jaya revealing how he fell in love with her – view pic

If not movies or initiatives, Amitabh Bachchan is always in news for his tweets. But this time, he is going to give you major relationship goals. Big B and Jaya Bachchan got married right after they did Abhimaan together, post which Jaya was hardly seen on the big screen. She decided to take a step back to raise their family and give it maximum attention. The two have always been a power couple and Big B sort of revealed how he feel in love with Jaya. It happened right during Zanjeer! Surprising, isn’t it? But the actor has attached a candid image with the tweet, too.

He tweeted saying,” T 2457 – a shoot from ‘Zanjeer’ and the wifely instincts leap up .. the way to a man’s heart is via his stomach .. we were not married then”. And all this while, you’ve been laughing at your parents when they say men are easily impressed by food! We’re damn impressed by these two to even remember such details after such a long time. The picture that he shared is damn cute and so romantic. Though it’s a black and white picture, it’s pretty evident how smitten they were with each other. Look it yourself to believe. (ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan shares an adorable picture with Jaya as they celebrate their 44th wedding anniversary!)

T 2457 – a shoot from ‘Zanjeer’ and the wifely instincts leap up .. the way to a man’s heart is via his stomach .. we were not married then pic.twitter.com/DHyhZpwaed — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 16, 2017

Agree with us, don’t you? They look so adorable and so in love with each other. They last made an appearance together in Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor’s Ki & Ka as themselves. They chemistry is as crackling as it used to be in their younger days. They’re the perfect examples of couples who grow old together and still love each other. Big B was in the news last time for his cute banter with Sonam Kapoor after she forgot to reply to his birthday wish.

But coming back to Big B and Jaya’s throwback memory, what are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.