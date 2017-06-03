Amitabh Bachchan shares an adorable picture with Jaya as they celebrate their 44th wedding anniversary!

Amitabh Bachchan is known for sharing his opinions on Twitter apart from his phenomenal films and roles. The actor celebrates his 44th wedding anniversary with Jaya Bachchan today and he posted an adorable picture of the two on Twitter. He tweeted saying,” T 2443 – June 3, 1973 .. 44 years of marriage .. thank you all for the wishes you send .. grateful and filled with love .. !!” Oh and he did add two pictures with the tweet, one of himself and one with Jaya. The one with Jaya is absolutely cute and it’s not even an old picture. The two are looking at each other and smiling in the picture, it’s completely candid.

We wonder if the duo will host a grand party to celebrate their wedding anniversary or will it just be a family affair. We can’t wait to see more pictures of the family celebrating together. We stalked the actor’s Instagram profile for a while to find some pictures of him with his wife. There are only a few pictures of him with his family but they’re so cute, it’s worth stalking his profile. Check out his tweet and some of his pictures with the family right here. (ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan shares his first look from Kaun Banega Crorepati season 9)

T 2443 – June 3, 1973 .. 44 years of marriage .. thank you all for the wishes you send .. grateful and filled with love .. !! pic.twitter.com/Pl1eegkAEQ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 2, 2017

We are FAMILY ..!!! A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on Feb 14, 2017 at 6:51pm PST

We are family AGAIN .. one member got non cropped ..! Better now SHWETA?? A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on Feb 14, 2017 at 10:50pm PST

A tilted version A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on Feb 14, 2017 at 11:09pm PST

Isn’t he the cutest? Well, we wish the two a very Happy Anniversary! Amitabh and Jaya got married right after they did Abhimaan. Jaya quit movies for a while after her marriage to take care of the family but does a few roles every now and then. We last saw them together in Ki & Ka. What are your thoughts on this? Post them in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.