Amitabh Bachchan shares his first look from Kaun Banega Crorepati season 9

The time has begun for many Kaun Banega Crorepati aspirants. Amitabh Bachchan is coming back as the host on season nine of the show, which will air on Sony TV. This is the baap of all reality shows for many and we are curious about what is the prize money this season. Amitabh Bachchan shared pictures from the shoot of the show with us on Twitter. The outfits worn by Big B are one amongst the best and here is a glimpse from the teaser. The show should hit the screens by September or early October this year on Sony. Weekend programming is getting more competitive by the day. (Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan on trolls who slammed Priyanka Chopra’s dress: I am neither the PM nor Priyanka Chopra. How can I answer then?)

In the picture, we see Amitabh Bachchan in a blue bandhgala with a yellow pocket square. In another one, he is in a formal suit. The man is oozing charisma and of course, loads of style. We know that the best of designers from Raghavendra Rathore to Rohit Bal and Dolce and Gabbana dress up Big B for the show. But more than the clothes, it is how he interacts with the contestants that has us hooked. Women of all ages, shapes and sizes fall for him.

T 2443 – Ok … so the pictures of KBC shoot got clearance , so there .. pic.twitter.com/lAsrDDy4ek — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 2, 2017

We will again see thousands of aspirants trying for the show, which changes the lives of a selected few in the country. In fact, people prepare for years to ace Kaun Banega Crorepati. Big B has reportedly given 10 days for its shoot in August and 7 days in September. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…