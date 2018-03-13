Amitabh Bachchan ‘stable’ after suffering health scare on the sets of Thugs of Hindostan

Fans of Big B can heave a sigh of relief. The doctors who were rushed to Jodhpur to attend to megastar Amitabh Bachchan have declared that he is stable now. They were flown in after he suffered from health issues. The actor wrote about it on his blog. The last schedule of Thugs of Hindostan is happening now in Rajasthan. While there was buzz that he might be flown back to Mumbai for further treatment, now that he is stable, he might stay stationed there itself. Last month, he underwent a thorough checkup in Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital after he complained of pain in the neck and spine. He has also been suffering from gastrointestinal problems. (Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan remember Harikesh Mukherjee anand, Here some famous dialogue of Rajesh Khanna)

The news of him falling sick came today morning. Thugs of Hindostan is a very demanding film with a lot of action scenes. The veteran plays the head of a gang of thugees. Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Sana Fatima Sheikh are also part of the project. Thugs of Hindostan has been shot extensively in Malta, Thailand and India. Amitabh Bachchan is busy with a number of projects that include 102 Not Out and Brahmastra. While 102 Not Out is a summer release, Brahmastra has just begun its shoot.

Last night, he posted some stunning pictures of Jodhpur from his hotel room. We hope he recovers soon. Stay tuned to BL for more scoop and updates…