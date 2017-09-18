Amitabh Bachchan trolled for celebrating Pink’s first anniversary with all-male photo – read tweets

Pink was one of the most successful films of 2016 and while Amitabh Bachchan played a pivotal role in the movie, it was three female leads, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang, that were the crux of the powerful flick. To celebrate the first year anniversary of his National Award winning film, Amitabh Bachchan posted a pic on Twitter where he can be seen posing alongside the producers, director and other crew members of the film. While at first glance nothing looks wrong in the pic but a second look and you’ll notice that all the people in the pic are male. There were many who noticed that and this didn’t go down well with them. Considering the films lead protagonists were three women and film talks about feminism and women empowerment.

Check out the image below and this is what he captioned it as, "T 2549 – The team of 'PINK' .. all in one frame .. and .. ALL, independent, individual .. NATIONAL AWARD WINNERS !!"

Soon various of his followers tweeted to him pointing out the mistake with the picture…

