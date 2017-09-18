Amitabh Bachchan trolled for celebrating Pink’s first anniversary with all-male photo – read tweets

Pink was one of the most successful films of 2016 and while Amitabh Bachchan played a pivotal role in the movie, it was three female leads, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang, that were the crux of the powerful flick. To celebrate the first year anniversary of his National Award winning film, Amitabh Bachchan posted a pic on Twitter where he can be seen posing alongside the producers, director and other crew members of the film. While at first glance nothing looks wrong in the pic but a second look and you’ll notice that all the people in the pic are male. There were many who noticed that and this didn’t go down well with them. Considering the films lead protagonists were three women and film talks about feminism and women empowerment.

Check out the image below and this is what he captioned it as, "T 2549 – The team of 'PINK' .. all in one frame .. and .. ALL, independent, individual .. NATIONAL AWARD WINNERS !!"

T 2549 – The team of ‘PINK’ .. all in one frame .. and .. ALL, independent, individual .. NATIONAL AWARD WINNERS !!🙏 pic.twitter.com/uQV55nUQsO — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 16, 2017

Soon various of his followers tweeted to him pointing out the mistake with the picture…

A film on women with no woman in the frame. — Shusmita Khan (@ShusmitaKhan) September 16, 2017

Can’t see those three girls who lived independently, how they face society, how they face their morals. Pl repost with their pics too, sir — rahul verma (@rahulverma08) September 16, 2017

A national award winning film about women’s dignity and rights but the celebration above has only meṅ in the frame. Wrong messaging sir — Monica Jasuja (@jasuja) September 17, 2017

Where are the ladies? Kirti n Tapsee?? — Dhiraj (@AAPlogical) September 16, 2017

Not the entire team of PINK. The three female protagonists- they would make it a TEAM. — Murukesh Krishnan (@MURUKESHK) September 16, 2017

PINK girls Missing in the picture.

Though a wonderful pic — Arth Vaishnav •EF• (@ArthVaishnav) September 16, 2017

