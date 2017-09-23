Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 9, Kumkum Bhagya, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 – check out the Top 10 shows this week

Fiction shows have waged a war against reality shows and it’s getting really interesting. Last week, Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 pushed Kumkum Bhagya to the third spot. But the Abhi-Pragya love story fought its way to the second spot putting the stunt-based reality show in the third position this week. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs is in the fourth place with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma on the fifth spot. we love this mixture of daily soaps and reality shows in the top 10 shows list of this week’s BARC report. You can literally see how fiction based and non-fiction shows are competing with each other to be on top.

Kundali Bhagya took up the sixth place followed by Dance Plus 3 in the seventh position. The dance reality show was in the 10th place last week. Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki is in the eight position with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Mahakali: Anth Hi Aarambh Hai in the ninth and tenth positions. See, we told you it’s an interesting list this week. We wonder how the BARC report will look after next week since it’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 8’s finale this week. Check out the Top 10 shows this week. (ALSO READ: BARC report week 37, 2017: Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 and Kumkum Bhagya are ahead in the game)

Kaun Banega Crorepati 9

Amitabh Bachchan refuses to budge from the top spot even on television. The quiz based show is giving some serious competition to all the other shows.

Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya jumped right back to the second place from the third place last week. KKB is also quite stubborn in maintaining its position in the BARC report.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 8

Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 will air its grand finale this weekend and we’re damn excited about it. Will KKK8 take up the first place again in the next week’s report after the finale? We can’t wait to watch!

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs

The singing based reality show continues to entertain the audience in the fourth place this week.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma

No controversies are going to affect TMKOC. The show was in the news recently for having hurt religious sentiments in one of the episodes. The producer and actress Munmun Dutta clarified all the misunderstandings and the show continues to be in the fifth place this week.

Kundali Bhagya

The Kumkum Bhagya spin-off became an instant favourite among the audience. The show is in the sixth place this week.

Dance Plus 3

Dance Plus 3 is one of my personal favourites and the show has also reached the finale stage along with Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. Dance Plus 3 is at the seventh place this week.

Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki has been hovering around the eighth position for a while now but it’s managing to keep the audience entertained enough.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

All the wedding drama in YRKKH has made sure that the show maintains its position in the Top 10.

Mahakali: Anth Hi Aarambh Hai

Mahakali: Anth Hi Aarambh Hai ends up in the tenth position this week.

Which are your favourite shows among these? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.