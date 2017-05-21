Amitabh Bachchan’s Sooryavansham completes 18 years! Here are 18 jokes to mark that momentous occasion

If SET Max was Helen, then it could be singing ‘Woh aa raha hain….dekho woh aa raha hai!’ after tonight’s IPL final. I am talking about Sooryavansham, the National movie of India, that will begin its reign on SET Max channel once the IPL final is over. If we make a list of movies that were made cult hits by their frequent reruns on the television channels, I am sure Sooryavansham would top that list, followed by Anil Kapoor’s Nayak and Chiranjeevi’s Indra The Tiger. Sooryavansham stars Amitabh Bachchan in a double role of that of father and son, while the late actress Soundarya plays the female lead. The movie was a flop when it was released in 1999, but has been made quite popular with its immense reruns on SET Max channels, so much that it has become a running joke for the channel.
Yesterday, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to announce that Sooryavansham has completed 18 years. Wow, we have seen 18 years worth of Bhanu Pratap Singh taking zeher wali kheer! Damn!
T 2430 – Its 18 years of ‘SooryaVansham’ ..a dynamic story, and one that has been on Tv a lot .. have met many who have adored it ..Love pic.twitter.com/ZDDbTZBNsS
So in this momentous occasion, we have compiled 18 funny tweets about the cult movie, that shows how engrained Amitabh Bachchan‘s family drama is in our pop culture!
You are just one match away to watch #sooryavansham on Set Max
Wat Sooryavansham is to set max, Iron Man is to HBO
MS Dhoni will appear in his 7th #IPLfinal on Set Max. His next target should be to beat Amitabh Bachchan’s appearance in Sooryavansham
Missing Sooryavansham pic.twitter.com/wPXQAhrQZa
As IPL gets over today, Heera Thakur is on his way to Set Max office. pic.twitter.com/NFOP2SIdKO
#sooryavansham
47 days over today pic.twitter.com/IaseDi8gsR
Set Max picking which movie to air after #IPLFinal , Sooryavansham or Nayak? pic.twitter.com/qGQkCYLpA8
So people who thought during IPL time there won’t be any sooryavansham on max, why do you think they launched sony max 2? pic.twitter.com/ccx3gTiqsy
Life of setmax
– Sooryavansham
– IPL
– Sooryavansham
Sooryavansham is Screen Saver of Set Max..
Sooryavansham Effect pic.twitter.com/Ks7AREYSRS
When your friend makes you watch Sooryavansham for the 100th time pic.twitter.com/Ap2Of8a7Is
*On Tinder*
Boy: I love you.
Girl: How much do you love me?
B: More than Set Max loves Sooryavansham.
G: Marry me
Some immortal lovestories:
Romeo-Juliet
Heer-Ranjha
Laila-Majnu
SET_Max-Sooryavansham
National film of @SonyMAX #Sooryavansham @SrBachchan Sir pic.twitter.com/mlcxuroM3R
Effects of Setmax not Showing #SooryaVansham for consecutively 2 weeks
#सूर्यवंशम #HeeraThakur pic.twitter.com/d77syjYYzZ
Post retirement, Obama watching his favourite movie.. Sooryavansham pic.twitter.com/KuxD83RZRX
#tv #sooryavansham #BaarBaarDekho pic.twitter.com/NdzYM1a4L8
Even after mankind ceases to exist, Sooryavansham will continue to play on our television, and Bhanu Pratap Singh will continue to drink that zeher wali kheer!