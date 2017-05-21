Amitabh Bachchan’s Sooryavansham completes 18 years! Here are 18 jokes to mark that momentous occasion

If SET Max was Helen, then it could be singing ‘Woh aa raha hain….dekho woh aa raha hai!’ after tonight’s IPL final. I am talking about Sooryavansham, the National movie of India, that will begin its reign on SET Max channel once the IPL final is over. If we make a list of movies that were made cult hits by their frequent reruns on the television channels, I am sure Sooryavansham would top that list, followed by Anil Kapoor’s Nayak and Chiranjeevi’s Indra The Tiger. Sooryavansham stars Amitabh Bachchan in a double role of that of father and son, while the late actress Soundarya plays the female lead. The movie was a flop when it was released in 1999, but has been made quite popular with its immense reruns on SET Max channels, so much that it has become a running joke for the channel.

Yesterday, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to announce that Sooryavansham has completed 18 years. Wow, we have seen 18 years worth of Bhanu Pratap Singh taking zeher wali kheer! Damn!

So in this momentous occasion, we have compiled 18 funny tweets about the cult movie, that shows how engrained Amitabh Bachchan‘s family drama is in our pop culture!

Even after mankind ceases to exist, Sooryavansham will continue to play on our television, and Bhanu Pratap Singh will continue to drink that zeher wali kheer!

 

 