Amitabh Bachchan’s Sooryavansham completes 18 years! Here are 18 jokes to mark that momentous occasion

If SET Max was Helen, then it could be singing ‘Woh aa raha hain….dekho woh aa raha hai!’ after tonight’s IPL final. I am talking about Sooryavansham, the National movie of India, that will begin its reign on SET Max channel once the IPL final is over. If we make a list of movies that were made cult hits by their frequent reruns on the television channels, I am sure Sooryavansham would top that list, followed by Anil Kapoor’s Nayak and Chiranjeevi’s Indra The Tiger. Sooryavansham stars Amitabh Bachchan in a double role of that of father and son, while the late actress Soundarya plays the female lead. The movie was a flop when it was released in 1999, but has been made quite popular with its immense reruns on SET Max channels, so much that it has become a running joke for the channel.

Yesterday, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to announce that Sooryavansham has completed 18 years. Wow, we have seen 18 years worth of Bhanu Pratap Singh taking zeher wali kheer! Damn!

T 2430 – Its 18 years of ‘SooryaVansham’ ..a dynamic story, and one that has been on Tv a lot .. have met many who have adored it ..Love pic.twitter.com/ZDDbTZBNsS — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 20, 2017

So in this momentous occasion, we have compiled 18 funny tweets about the cult movie, that shows how engrained Amitabh Bachchan‘s family drama is in our pop culture!

You are just one match away to watch #sooryavansham on Set Max — ImPerfect Square (@Anant_yo) May 21, 2017

Wat Sooryavansham is to set max, Iron Man is to HBO — Queen of WinterHell (@QweenOfHells) May 20, 2017

MS Dhoni will appear in his 7th #IPLfinal on Set Max. His next target should be to beat Amitabh Bachchan’s appearance in Sooryavansham — sirf tumhari (@Shararatibachha) May 20, 2017

As IPL gets over today, Heera Thakur is on his way to Set Max office. pic.twitter.com/NFOP2SIdKO — The Viral Fever (@TheViralFever) May 21, 2017

Set Max picking which movie to air after #IPLFinal , Sooryavansham or Nayak? pic.twitter.com/qGQkCYLpA8 — Sanil Sachar (@SanilSachar) May 21, 2017

So people who thought during IPL time there won’t be any sooryavansham on max, why do you think they launched sony max 2? pic.twitter.com/ccx3gTiqsy — Pankaj Parashar (@pankajtalkies) April 30, 2017

Life of setmax – Sooryavansham

– IPL

– Sooryavansham — Aarpee (@TweetsofRP) April 30, 2017

Sooryavansham is Screen Saver of Set Max.. — Spiritual Onion (@spiritual_onion) April 26, 2017

Sooryavansham Effect pic.twitter.com/Ks7AREYSRS — Hasna Zaroori Hai (@HasnaZarooriHai) April 24, 2017

When your friend makes you watch Sooryavansham for the 100th time pic.twitter.com/Ap2Of8a7Is — DeadBilli 😺 (@ManaliB0103) April 18, 2017

*On Tinder*

Boy: I love you.

Girl: How much do you love me?

B: More than Set Max loves Sooryavansham.

G: Marry me — BAWA (@BawalHuMe) April 6, 2017

Some immortal lovestories:

Romeo-Juliet

Heer-Ranjha

Laila-Majnu

SET_Max-Sooryavansham — Akshay Dubey (@Dube_Akshay_) April 2, 2017

Post retirement, Obama watching his favourite movie.. Sooryavansham pic.twitter.com/KuxD83RZRX — @Nikhil_nomad (@nlotankar) January 16, 2017

Even after mankind ceases to exist, Sooryavansham will continue to play on our television, and Bhanu Pratap Singh will continue to drink that zeher wali kheer!