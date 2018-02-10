Amitabh Bachchan’s sudden visit to the hospital leaves everyone worried; the megastar reacts with a poem

Everyone is panicking after seeing pictures of Amitabh Bachchan from the Lilavati hospital last night; especially considering Sr Bachchan tried to hide his face with his muffler when he spotted the paparazzi outside. While some believed it must have been a routine check up. Many suspected what if it’s a sudden health scare. It didn’t take long for fans to flood the internet with get well soon wishes for the megastar, the legend and someone who is worshiped like the ultimate God of Bollywood. However, guess everything is under control as of now for Amitabh Bachchan has himself penned down a heartfelt poem on his blog, describing the whole panic situation after his visit to the hospital.

Clarifying how his relationship with the hospital has been since the time he’s born, Amitabh in his poetic language believes that if it wasn’t the doctors then he wouldn’t have been here today. He considers the hospital just like how one visits the temple. Reacting to the media frenzy outside the hospital last night, Big B admits he was petrified at first which is why he hid his face but later realised that even the photographers are just doing their job. Here, check out his poem below…that is if you can read in Hindi”

He wrote, “जी हाँ जनाब मैं अस्पताल जाता हूँ

बचपन से ही इस प्रतिकिया को जीवित रखता हूँ ,

वहीं तो हुई थी मेरी प्रथम पयदाइशि चीत कार

वहीं तो हुआ था अविरल जीवन का मेरा स्वीकार

इस पवित्र स्थल का अभिनंदन करता हूँ मैं

जहाँ इस्वर बनाई प्रतिमा की जाँच होती है तय

धन्य है वे ,

धन्य हैं वे

जिन्हें आत्मा को जीवित रखने का सौभाग्य मिला

भाग्य शाली हैं वे जिन्हें , उन्हें सौभाग्य देने का सौभाग्य ना मिला

बनी रहे ये प्रतिक्रिया अनंत जन जात को

ना देखें ये कभी अस्वस्थता के चंडाल को

पहुँच गया आज रात्रि को Lilavati के प्रांगण में

देव समान दिव्यों के दर्शन करने के लिए मैं

विस्तार से देवी देवों से परिचय हुआ

उनकी वचन वाणी से आश्रय मिला

निकला जब चौ पहियों के वाहन में बाहर ,

‘रास्ता रोको’ का ऐलान किया पत्र मंडली ने जर्जर

चाका चौंद कर देने वाले हथियार बरसाते हैं ये

मानो सीमा पार कर देने का दंड देना चाहते हैं वे

समझ आता है मुझे इनका व्यवहार ;

समझ आता है मुझे, इनका व्याहार

प्रत्येक छवि वार है ये उनका व्यवसाय आधार ,

बाधा ना डालूँगा उनकी नित्य क्रिया पर कभी

प्रार्थना है बस इतनी उनसे मगर , सभी

नेत्र हीन कर डालोगे तुम हमारी दिशा दृष्टि को

यदि यूँ अकिंचन चलाते रहोगे अपने अवज़ार को

हमारी रक्षा का है बस भैया, एक ही उपाय ,

इस बुनी हुई प्रमस्तिष्क साया रूपी कवच के सिवाय

– Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh is currently gearing up for his next release “102 Not Out” which is one super fun father-son love story between him and Rishi Kapoor. Not to mention, he also has an interesting cameo in Akshay Kumar’s Pad Man which hit the screens yesterday. So watch out for Big B and celebrate his awesomeness, instead of getting worried about his health.