Amitabh Bachchan’s Thugs Of Hindostan look is out and our jaws are still on the floor – view pic

Yash Raj Films’ Thugs Of Hindostan has to be one of the most anticipated movies of 2018. The film brings together Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. Also, it reunites Aamir with his Dangal co-star, Fatima Sana Shaikh. In the latest update about the forthcoming film we have a picture from the sets of the film, which has made its way to social media. And our jaws are still on the floor. We have to give it to the make-up artists of the film for doing an amazing job with the actor’s look. I mean, just look at him. The man looks completely unrecognisable.

Here we see his head swaddled in a cloth. One of his eyes is also covered, probably because he is playing a pirate in the film. He sports round spectacles thereby completing his gritty and rustic look. And let's not forget those wrinkles on his face there.

The cast of Thugs Of Hindostan is currently shooting in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Amitabh suffered some health issues on the sets after which the doctors were immediately rushed to attend to the the megastar. However, fans of Big B can heave a sigh of relief as he is currently stable. The actor informed about his current health status to his fans through his blog post in which he wrote, “I am getting my team of Doctors in tomorrow morning to fiddle around with my body and set me up again .. i will rest and keep informed in process ..”

While there was buzz that he might be flown back to Mumbai for further treatment, now that he is stable, he might stay stationed there itself. Thugs of Hindostan is aiming for a Diwali 2018 release. It is an adaptation of the 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug. The film is being directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya.