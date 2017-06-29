AMMA holds meet to talk about Dileep’s alleged involvement in the Malayalam actress abduction case

AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists) is the general body of performing artistes in Malayalam cinema. It is a very powerful organisation, as all the big stars like Mohanlal, Mammootty, Dileep, Kavya Madhavan, Prithviraj etc attend the meets without fail, and the board has the power to even blacklist an artiste from the industry. Now the body is going to hold a special meeting on Thursday where they will discuss the new developments in the Malayalam actress abduction case, and Malayalam star Dileep’s alleged involvement in the same. As per a report in Indian Express, the WCC (Women in Cinema Collective) will be bringing out the issue at the meeting. However, the abducted actress and her close friend Manju Warrier, who also happens to be Dileep’s ex-wife, will skip this meet. Dileep, however, will be a part of the same.

Dileep‘s name has been getting embroiled in the case from the start itself, though the superstar has vehemently denied he had anything to do with the kidnapping. He alleges that certain yellow journalists and powerful men are behind this facade of dragging his name in the scandal. But that has not stopped the Kerala cops from questioning the actor for nearly 13 hours, along with his best friend and director, Nadirshah. There are also reports that police are going to question him for the second time, as they weren’t too happy with the answers he gave.

However the biggest development in the case was a viral audio clip that was allegedly a conversation between a close aide of the main accused, Pulsar Sunil, and Dileep where the former is heard blackmailing the actor for a ransom if he doesn’t want his name to be dragged in the case. There was also another controversy where Dileep blamed the actress for being close to the accused, thus bringing the plight upon herself. This led to the said actress threatening to sue him for defaming her.