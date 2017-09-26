Amul’s tribute to Rajkummar Rao’s Newton is ‘Newtritious’ – view pic

Rajkummar Rao is on a career high these days. In past few months he has become not just the guarantee of a film with high on content but also a box office success. While his latest film has turned out to be a box office gold, it has been selected as India’s official entry to Oscars. And like always Amul topical has the best tribute to the glorious nod. Amul shared the doodle with the caption, “#Amul Topical: India’s official entry for 2018 Academy Awards!” Talking about the doodle, Amul played with the title Newton as they wrote, “New Turn For The Oscars!” And also mentioned, “Amul Newtritious!”

Check out the doodle below:

Rajkummar Rao, the lead star of Newton, retweeted the doodle and captioned it, “Amul.. the taste of India.” Also read: ‘Definitely no rip off’, says Secret Ballot producer on Rajkummar Rao’s Newton plagiarism row

Check out his tweet below:

Amul.. the taste of India. https://t.co/jHeUO1dD0g — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) September 26, 2017

For the uninitiated, Newton was in controversy due to plagiarism allegation. So Anurag Kashyap got in touch with the producer of the Iranian film Secret Ballot and this is what he wrote on his facebook post, “With over enthusiastic media and our cinephiles with over active imagination .. who called “Newton” a copy of “Secret Ballot” ..here is what the producer of “Secret Ballot ” said to me after watching Newton. I requested the link of Newton from its director and send it to Marco Muller , the producer. And he wrote back “A pretty decent film, definitely no rip off from our Secret Ballot (even if the general concept is the same )” and then I asked him if I can share his response on Social Media ? He replied ,”please feel free as you see fit, there is not even a hint of plagiarisation” .. below is the screen shot.” Check out the screen grab and read the full report here. Also read: Priyanka Chopra disappointed because Rajkummar rao’s Newton is going to Oscar 2018- Read the reason

