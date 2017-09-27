Amy Jackson to play Saturn Girl in the popular superhero television series, Supergirl

After Priyanka Chopra heats it up in the terrorism drama series, Quantico, now British-born South actress Amy Jackson is all set to enter another very popular TV series, that too in a recurring role. She is cast in the superhero series, Supergirl, where she will also plays a superhero called Saturn Girl, as per a report in Deadline. The same report also gives more details of her character, which says, “Saturn Girl, aka Imra Ardeen, is a kind, smart, and strong-willed hero who uses her telekinetic ability to help those in need. She was born on Titan, one of Saturn’s moons, and arrives on Earth to help Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) battle one of her biggest threats.”

Amy Jackson also confirmed the news on Twitter as she shared her happiness with her fans with this tweet, “FINALLY! So now you know what I’ve been getting up to in Canada over the past couple of weeks 😛 #SuperGirl new recruit #SaturnGirl” With Supergirl, Amy Jackson will be making her American debut with the TV series. The popularity of the show is such that this could pave new avenues for her in Hollywood, especially movies. Being a part of Supergirl can also mean there is a possibility that she could crossover to the other far more popular cousin shows, like The Flash and Arrow.

.@iamAmyJackson joins Supergirl as Saturn Girl! The new season returns October 9 on The CW. pic.twitter.com/aHky4r3zNA — Supergirl (@TheCWSupergirl) September 25, 2017

Supergirl has Melissa Benoist play Superman’s cousin, with nearly the same superpowers, who takes care of National City. The show has already completed two season with the third returning on October 29. The details are not yet available as to from which episode will we able to see Amy Jackson kick ass as Saturn Girl, but this will be one show we will be keenly following from next month.

Meanwhile Amy Jackson will be seen next in 2.O, one of India’s most expensive movies, starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar. The movie is scheduled to release in January 2018.