An angry Amrita Singh BLASTED Saif Ali Khan for stating he was nervous about Sara Ali Khan’s Bollywood debut

Saif Ali Khan is known to speak his heart out. But looks like his recent statement on daughter Sara Ali Khan’s debut caused him a fight with ex-wife Amrita Singh. In an interview with DNA, the actor had revealed how he found his eldest daughter’s decision to make a debut in the industry worrisome as it is not a stable profession. He further claimed that he’s not game for her choice. This irked Amrita, who, according to DNA, called him up and gave him a good hearing. A source told them, “She told him it was an irresponsible thing to say considering Sara is about to embark on a film career.” The insider adds, “Saif didn’t want to be dragged into an argument, so he mumbled that he was ‘quoted out of context’ and calmed down his former wife.”

Soon when a press conference was held and Saif was again, asked to comment on Sara’s career, he played the cards diplomatically as he said, “I love my daughter, support her and I think her choice is great. Of course, she is an actress, she belongs to a family of artistes, which is great, but I am still a little concerned for her as it is an unsure profession. Because I love her, I worry for her. That’s all I am saying. Is that clear? People write things like, ‘He doesn’t know what he is saying. He doesn’t know his mind.’ I find that annoying.” Karan Johar who was present at the event, supported Saif’s statement.

It’s interesting how not just Saif but even Sridevi (whose daughter Jhanvi also plans to make a debut in Bollywood) didn’t seem very keen on watching her daughter in big screen. During an interview, she admitted that she would rather watch Jhanvi married than act. Of course, this statement was blown out of proportion as well. Many found her statement a tad bit old fashioned and certainly not encouraging. Irrespective of what the parents think, both the girls have set their mind on Bollywood and in fact, they’ve chosen films too. While Sara will make her debut in Kedarnath, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Jhanvi has already given look test for Fault In Our Stars remake with Ishaan Khattar. The movie is to be directed by Dharma’s new star filmmaker, Shashank Khaitaan.

