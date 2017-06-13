An UNHAPPY fan throws a shoe at Justin Bieber during his Sweden concert – here’s why

Singer Justin Bieber almost got hit on the head by a flying object during his show in Sweden after he refused to sing Despacito, his hit song with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee. During his show over the weekend, an unhappy fan threw what looked like a shoe at the Love yourself singer when his wish was not fulfilled. Fans asked Bieber to sing the Latin song in the middle of the show. He appeared to be arguing a little with the audience in the front row when a fan abruptly threw an object at his head. Fortunately, Bieber narrowly dodged it and avoided a possible concussion. (ALSO READ – Jacqueline Fernandez upset with Justin Bieber as he left her embarrassed)

Last month, the Baby singer had made headlines by singing "blah, blah, blah" and random Spanish words because he forgot the Spanish lyrics of Despacito. His action was considered disrespectful, and probably that was why he didn't want to make the same mistake at the Sweden concert.

Bieber had also come to India last month for his Purpose World Tour. During the show, he was accused of lip syncing a few songs. All in all, looks like Bieber has run into a lot of controversies during this Purpose Tour…