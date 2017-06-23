An upset Suhana Khan AVOIDS the paparazzi while buddy Ahaan Pandey looks on helplessly – watch video

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan had just begun posing all confident in front of the paparazzi and look what happened at Salman Khan’s Tubelight screening which was held last night. The 16-year old literally got trapped by the paparazzi. While she arrived solo and looked pretty chilled out in the beginning. Something majorly ticked her off that she rushed into the venue and tried hiding her face soonafter reaching the spot. And no, we are not exaggerating! We have got our hands on this footage which has Suhana casually chatting with Ahaan Pandey (Chunk Pandey’s nephew), until the paparazzi stormed in and made it very difficult for her to even breathe in there. I mean, if you watch the video, you will realise how Suhana had to run to hide her face in all ways possible. Even while waiting for the elevator, she looked all restless…not knowing what to do. Yet the photogs didn’t stop clicking with one of the cameramen literally bending down to get a shot of her face, as she looked down. How shameless!

Now we dunno if Suhana had a fight with Ahaan or was she just not in the mood to pose for the media last night but it’s horrible how the cameramen didn’t bother to respect her privacy. Some decency guys! Such was the situation that even Ahaan, despite watching the indecency, couldn’t do much about it…

So what she’s Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter? Let’s not forget, Suhana is just as young as a 16-year old. Have some respect! It’s okay to click her pictures when she’s posing but harrowing around her head when she’s upset, is clearly a bad behaviour. You too can draw your opinion in the comments below and keep watching this space for more updates.